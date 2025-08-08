Look inside brand new restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy’ bar now open at historic building in Northampton

By Logan MacLeod

Published 8th Aug 2025, 14:22 BST
Look inside a brand-new restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy bar’ has now opened its doors in a busy Northampton street.

The historic Old Trinity Church building on Wellingborough Road has been transformed and opened as ‘Opium’ this week.

Located at 245–247 Wellingborough Road, the former church has undergone an extensive transformation in recent months, turning it into a stylish new venue offering ‘modern dining’, ‘bold flavours’ and crafted cocktails, according to the restaurant.

Opium describes itself as “a modern dining experience in the heart of Northampton” with an “exclusive world of gastronomy… vibrant textures, curated cocktails, and a menu crafted to ignite your palate.”

The building has a long history as a hospitality venue, having been converted from a church into a restaurant and bar in 1990. Most recently, it housed Turkish restaurant and cocktail bar Yakut Lounge, which opened in 2021 and closed earlier this year.

Opium joins a wave of new eateries on Wellingborough Road, alongside Mr Fries, Maniatiko Greek Restaurant, Kurdistan Restaurant, and Seven Spices Indian Restaurant.

The Old Trinity Church on Wellingborough Road has this week reopened as a new ‘modern-dining’ restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy’ called Opium.

The Old Trinity Church on Wellingborough Road has this week reopened as a new ‘modern-dining’ restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy’ called Opium.

The Old Trinity Church on Wellingborough Road has this week reopened as a new ‘modern-dining’ restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy’ called Opium.

The Old Trinity Church on Wellingborough Road has this week reopened as a new ‘modern-dining’ restaurant and ‘luxury speakeasy’ called Opium.

