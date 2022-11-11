Look at Northamptonshire luxury 'man cave' in running to be named UK's ‘Games Room of the Year
The Northamptonshire games rooms in contention to be crowned Britain’s best
A Northamptonshire ‘man cave’ is in contention to be named Britain’s best games room.
Owners of ten games rooms across the UK are in the running to win £1,000 as part of a national competition run by a games room retailer.
Northamptonshire couple, John and Annabel are not only battling for the lucrative cash prize, but also for the ‘Games Room of the Year’ crown.
They’re up against nine other finalists across the country who have also taken their man caves and games rooms to the next level.
Hilary Cutler, marketing director of organisers Home Leisure Direct, said: “This year’s round of entrants have not disappointed – featuring some of the most stylish and jaw-dropping games rooms we’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing.
“This year represents both our highest number of entries and quality we have ever had – making the selection of our ten finalists incredibly competitive."
The competition showcases everything from masterful Man Caves to sublime She Sheds.
With arcade games, pinball machines and pool tables, John and Annabel’s epic games room is an entertainer’s dream.
Their pinball collection includes Star Wars, Star Trek and Twilight, while modern art fills the space giving it a radical 80s vibe. Complete with a wine cellar, secret cocktail bar and cinema.
Voting closes closes on Tuesday, November, 15 at midnight.
To vote go to www.homeleisuredirect.com/games-room-vote/.