The residents of Rockingham Castle could become your neighbours

A super doer-upper has arrived on the market in a little village on the edge of Northamptonshire where only five houses have changed hands in the past three decads.

Cottages in Rockingham rarely come on the market because most of the houses are owned by the Saunders-Watsons who live in the Caslte.

But those without the iconic green doors are in private hands, and now one has been placed on the open market.

Priced at £449,950, the cute house has beautifully-manicured lawns, and while the inside could do with a little TLC, there’s bags of potential.

The three-bedroomed Ironstone cottage in The Cottons is in a quiet cul-de-sac, has off-road parking and is on the edge of beautiful open countryside.

There are stunning views of the Welland Valley and there’s no chain – so you could be in before the summer’s out.

The Cottons is on the market with Simpson West, Corporation Street, Corby.

