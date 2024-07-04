Longest standing Irish dance school in Northampton hosted celebration of 23 years of success
The Kerry School of Irish Dance, a family-run business established in 2001, took the opportunity to celebrate the 20-year milestone three years late – following delays from the pandemic and other events.
The dance school was first established by Michelle Tebbutt and was taken over by her daughters Samantha Ashby-Clarke and Melissa Schultes in 2009.
“Our mum decided she’d done her time and wanted to move on,” said Samantha. “We were faced with the choice of closing the school with a long family history, or stepping up.”
Samantha and all of her siblings took up Irish dance in their teenage years, which was first instilled in the family by Michelle’s mother.
When asked how it feels that The Kerry School has now been running for 23 years, Samantha said: “It’s amazing but one sad thing is that my mum’s mum never got to see her grandchildren dance. The school was set up in her memory and it’s emotional.”
The family remains proud of how the school has continued running for more than two decades. Though they may not be the biggest Irish dance school in the town, they know how much history The Kerry School holds.
The sisters currently welcome between 25 and 30 dancers, ranging from four years old to adults, and the classes are held in Hardingstone and Flore.
“We’re all close and you do become a family,” said Samantha. “We all travel to competitions together and spend three nights a week with each other. There’s a close bond among the dancers and families, who are both Irish and non-Irish.”
Not only was the recent event hosted to celebrate 23 years, but The Kerry School’s success in the World Championships last September. They came away with four globe holders, who were each in the top five of their age group for the highest grade.
Though Samantha and Melissa have no plans to stop teaching any time soon, one day they would like to see the legacy continued by Samantha’s four-year-old dancer son or a couple of the attendees who they have taught since they were as young as four.
