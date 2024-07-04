Longest standing Irish dance school in Northampton hosted celebration of 23 years of success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The longest standing Irish dance school in Northampton recently hosted a celebration of 23 years of success in the town.

The Kerry School of Irish Dance, a family-run business established in 2001, took the opportunity to celebrate the 20-year milestone three years late – following delays from the pandemic and other events.

The dance school was first established by Michelle Tebbutt and was taken over by her daughters Samantha Ashby-Clarke and Melissa Schultes in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our mum decided she’d done her time and wanted to move on,” said Samantha. “We were faced with the choice of closing the school with a long family history, or stepping up.”

The Kerry School of Irish Dance is a family-run business that was established back in 2001.

Samantha and all of her siblings took up Irish dance in their teenage years, which was first instilled in the family by Michelle’s mother.

When asked how it feels that The Kerry School has now been running for 23 years, Samantha said: “It’s amazing but one sad thing is that my mum’s mum never got to see her grandchildren dance. The school was set up in her memory and it’s emotional.”

The family remains proud of how the school has continued running for more than two decades. Though they may not be the biggest Irish dance school in the town, they know how much history The Kerry School holds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sisters currently welcome between 25 and 30 dancers, ranging from four years old to adults, and the classes are held in Hardingstone and Flore.

The dance school was first established by Michelle Tebbutt and was taken over by her daughters Samantha Ashby-Clarke and Melissa Schultes in 2009.

“We’re all close and you do become a family,” said Samantha. “We all travel to competitions together and spend three nights a week with each other. There’s a close bond among the dancers and families, who are both Irish and non-Irish.”

Not only was the recent event hosted to celebrate 23 years, but The Kerry School’s success in the World Championships last September. They came away with four globe holders, who were each in the top five of their age group for the highest grade.