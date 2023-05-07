‘Long to rain over us’: Northampton braves the weather to celebrate King Charles’ Coronation

Take a look at these pictures from Northampton’s Coronation Community Festival in the town centre - spot anyone you know?

Dozens of Northampton residents gathered around a big screen in the town centre to watch His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla being crowned at Westminster Abbey yesterday (Saturday, May 6).

The Coronation Community Festival took place in Guildhall Road from 10am to 4pm, where residents got to enjoy live coverage of the coronation, tuck into scrumptious street food and engage in a variety of activities and workshops.

People also got to enjoy live music performed on a stage by local talent including from singer and songwriter, Billy Lockett and Britain’s Got Talent finalist dance group ‘Born To Perform.’

Have you been celebrating the King’s Coronation? Send in your photographs to [email protected] for a chance to be featured in our newspaper.

Take a look at these pictures from the Community Coronation Festival:

