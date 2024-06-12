Long-standing shoe manufacturer ‘thrilled’ to be among first awarded Royal Warrant to King Charles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing Northampton shoe manufacturer is among the first businesses in the UK to be awarded the Royal Warrant to King Charles.

Tricker’s, located in St Michael’s Road, is celebrating its 195th anniversary this year and has “great pride” that the firm will continue to make shoes for His Majesty.

It was in 2019 that King Charles, in his former title as Prince, toured the Tricker’s factory and met the workers. He also visited the bespoke shoe room where his items are made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tricker’s was originally awarded a Royal Warrant in 1989 for The Prince of Wales, which gives recognition to the individuals and companies who supply regular goods to the Royal Family.

It was in 2019 that King Charles, in his former title as Prince, toured the Tricker’s factory and met the workers.

Martin Mason, who has been the managing director at Tricker’s since 2015, has been appointed as grantee for the Royal Warrant and said: “This is a great privilege for everyone associated with Tricker’s.

“The factory now has a long association with the Royal Family, and it is a source of great pride that we have become shoe manufacturers by appointment to His Majesty The King.”

Tricker’s is one of the oldest shoe making firms in the UK and remains independently owned, producing the shoes from start to finish from the Northampton factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business employs 89 skilled craftspeople and each pair is made using 265 individual processes over the course of 12 weeks.

Tricker’s was originally awarded a Royal Warrant in 1989 for The Prince of Wales, which gives recognition to the individuals and companies who supply regular goods to the Royal Family.

Bespoke shoemaker Adele Williamson, who joined the business as a Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST) apprentice in 2017, makes shoes for The King from start to finish using his personal last – a wooden mould created especially for him.

The Tricker’s team are “absolutely thrilled” with this “huge privilege”, granted five years on from King Charles’ visit to the factory.

To be given a Royal Warrant, you have to have supplied the Royal household for a minimum of five years prior to being given it – meaning Trickers’ supplied shoes for Royalty from at least 1981, if not earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great for Northampton,” said Martin. “It means an awful lot to all the employees here.

The double page spread in the Chronicle & Echo back in 2019 when King Charles paid a visit to Tricker's during their 190th anniversary year.

“King Charles loves Northampton footwear and he’s a great believer in craftsmanship and handmade products. It’s what we do best here in the county.”

When asked whether he believes this will continue to maintain the area’s positive reputation as a shoe town, Martin said: “Of course. The town’s reputation is world-renowned. The footwear industry is embedded in the town, in our roots and heritage.

“We’ve built on it and it’s a very important part of our history. Long may it continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was the one who took King Charles on a tour of the factory half a decade ago and he says the Royal Warrant marks an “exciting change” for the company.

“Awards were for companies that had supplied him as the Prince of Wales,” said the managing director. “It puts us on the map globally.”

With 195 years under their belt this year, Martin shared that they are holding back the celebrations until they reach 200 years in 2029.