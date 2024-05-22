Long-standing organisation redefining life after brain injury ‘mortified’ to be at risk of collapse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-standing Northampton organisation, which has been redefining life after a brain injury for more than four decades, is “mortified” to be at risk of collapse if they cannot find new premises.

Headway Northampton CIO, a non-profit organisation currently based in Heathfield Way, is a unique facility for people who have an acquired brain injury and their families across the county.

The specialist unit focuses on the therapeutic rehabilitation of people with both traumatic and acquired brain injuries, many of whom are left with a number of psychological problems after making a full physical recovery.

The organisation was first established in 1982 and Headway Northampton became a charity in its own right a decade later, before moving to its current home in Kings Heath in December 2008.

The organisation took to social media at the end of April with what was “without doubt the most difficult post” the team had ever had to make.

Headway has leased its current premises for more than 15 years, which is owned by a supportive landlord who has worked closely to help them provide their vital services.

However, the lease is coming to an end in September and the cost cannot be sustained for the future. If a new building has not been secured by September 30 at the latest, when the unit has been cleared and the keys handed back, Headway is at risk of not being able to continue.

The post said: “Staff have been told they will be made redundant, and notice will be given to clients ending placements. That is the position tonight which, as you can imagine after 40 years, is devastating for everyone.”

‘It’s soul destroying’

Headway’s manager Margot Basketfield, who has been involved with the organisation for almost 40 years, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo following the latest trustees meeting to decide where they go from here.

Since the social media post, which received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community about the impact Headway has had on many lives, the team has looked at another nearby unit.

Though the change in premises would mean a change in the service they offer, Margot is pleased they would still be able to offer one at all.

Having made a step in the right direction, Headway will need to raise a lot of money in order to alter the building to suit their service users’ needs.

A fundraising target of £100,000 would see the team secure the premises, alter doors, install a stairlift and disabled toilets, sort the car park and ensure the entire building is user friendly.

An online fundraising page is soon to be launched for the community to show their support if they are in the position to do so.

Having had such a positive impact on the brain injured community for many decades, Margot was asked how it feels that Headway finds itself in this sorry situation.

“We’re mortified really,” she said. “It’s very, very difficult. I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years myself and this will be the third time we’ve had to move. I can’t believe it really.

“A lot of the work we do is actually charitable and has no funding at all. There are less and less services out there now, and the demands on us are higher. It’s hard going.”

Margot began as the chairman of the charity, as well as a volunteer, and she recalls when she could not believe the lack of services on offer some decades ago.

If they do not manage to secure the new prospective premises, Headway will not be able to continue, client placements will be ended and staff members will be made redundant.

“It’s as serious as that,” said Margot. “From July we’ve got to clear the premises. Everything we’ve got will have to go – loads of artwork, furniture, everything you can imagine. It’s soul destroying.”

The manager says it is “wonderful” and “very moving” that hundreds of people have shown their support on social media and shared stories of how the organisation has helped them.

Margot was asked what message she would like to send to Chronicle & Echo readers, to encourage them to support the charity moving forward.

She said: “What people don’t realise is that brain injury can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter who you are and what you’ve got, it makes no difference.

“It can happen in a split second through one mistake that isn’t always yours. Most people think it won’t happen to me, it’ll happen to someone else.

“Our service is so varied and we offer what is needed for each person at that time. We understand brain injury and it’s a specialist field, no doubt about that. For this to continue, we need support.”