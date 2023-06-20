Long-standing Northampton charity helping families in need has seen referrals rise 20% this year alone

A Northampton charity, which has been helping families in need for more than a decade, has seen referrals rise by more than 20 percent in the first half of this year alone.

Baby Basics Northampton provide packs that give babies a safe place to sleep and are filled with essentials for a new mother and baby aged up to three months old.

Not only has there been an increase in ordinary referrals, but they have also seen more emergency referrals too.

Emergency need can be required as a result of many things – including disclosed pregnancies, families suddenly being in a position where they cannot afford essentials as they have lost their jobs, and the continuous price hikes.

Sabrina Oakey, coordinator of Baby Basics Northampton, said: “It is a scary and worrying time as the need carries on growing.

“We saw an increase during the pandemic that plateaued but there is now a huge need again – even among families where both parents are working.”

Sabrina described the impact the charity can have on all kinds of families as “huge”.

The Baby Basics team received a lot of support from volunteers during 'The Big Help Out' following the King's Coronation.

“We’re not just providing them with essentials, but it can relieve families of spending money that could be spent on food and bills,” said Sabrina.

“We also have a positive impact on mental health. Families can go from completely dire situations to having everything they need.

“Bringing the community together has a positive impact on everyone, as more and more feel isolated now.”

The stand out change for the charity’s coordinator is the “alarming” number of emergency referrals they are seeing – as more mothers and families are cropping up on the radars of midwives and the emergency services.

When asked why it is so important to get behind Baby Basics and the work they do, Sabrina spoke of the fact midwives and other organisations had to gather and deliver items for themselves before the charity was launched in 2013.

Sabrina said: “By providing everything in one easy referral process, it alleviates the time spent by the NHS and other organisations.”

Despite the increase in demand, it is not all bad news for Baby Basics – as the “amazing” community has continued to pull together to ensure no baby is left without a safe place to sleep.

This was particularly the case during ‘The Big Help Out’ following the King’s Coronation, when the charity was “blown away” by the “heartwarming efforts” of volunteers who put together 16 packs that day alone.

The charity also has two new donation points at Abington Church and in Corby, described by Sabrina as their “lifeline” to delivering their services.

“It is fantastic,” said Sabrina, who admitted one of the biggest hurdles post-pandemic has been reestablishing connections with donation points.

When asked what message she wanted to leave our readers with, Sabrina said: “The demand is growing and the need for support from the community is greater than ever.”

She wants to see greater awareness of Baby Basics across the entire county, as there are “many pockets they are yet to reach”.