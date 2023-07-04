A well-established cookshop, which was first opened in the county 27 years ago, has been named the best lifestyle store in Northamptonshire.

Abraxas Cookshop, which has four locations and an online store, took one of the top spots at this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The business was set up by sisters Helen Sparrow and Sarah George in 1996, after they visited the Heart of the Shires shopping village looking for a gift.

After struggling to find what they were looking for, they sat down for a cup of tea and saw a unit was available to rent in the shopping village.

The sister duo took a chance and Abraxas was born – and it did not take long before the business moved to a bigger unit on site.

Seven years later, their second store was opened in Rugby in 2003, followed by Banbury in 2005 and Northampton in 2006.

Following their recent award win, Abby George, who has been the general manager for the past 18 years and is Sarah’s daughter, spoke to this newspaper.

Abraxas Cookshop has four in-store locations and an online shop.

When asked to describe the business, Abby said: “We’re really passionate about cookware, homeware and things that will last for a long time.

“We’re all about items that do what they are meant to do and can be passed down through generations.

“Abraxas has evolved with the trends and what people are asking for, but everything has longevity and is designed to last.”

The core of the business is that they offer “really lovely things to use in your home that do the job well”.

Abraxas Cookshop was named 'best lifestyle store in Northants' at this year's Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Having been named the best lifestyle store in Northants, Abby said: “It’s wonderful and a lovely award as it’s all voted for by customers.

“It’s a good boost for the team to know what they are working hard on is appreciated and recognised.”

The team is not only pleased to have taken the top spot themselves, but says the Muddy Stilettos Awards present an opportunity for customers to explore other “great businesses” across the county.

Though Abraxas has been around for a long time, Abby says “new people find them everyday” and the award win helps in getting their name out there to other potential customers.

“It’s also nice to be able to shout about what is good in the town centres,” said the general manager. “It gives people more of a reason to visit.

“Take St Giles’ Street – there are so many good independent businesses working really hard to make sure it is a great place to visit.”

Talking about the importance of customers showing their support to independent businesses, Abby said: “It’s huge. Every penny spent here is appreciated and doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It means an awful lot that people drive and visit our different locations.”

Though Abby knows it may not be financially viable to support at this time, she hopes more people continue to realise the importance of independent businesses to communities.

Looking to the future, Abraxas would like to host more in-store events like taste testing.

Working in collaboration with their dry deli ‘Food for Thought’, which is proving a success in a separate unit of its own in the Heart of the Shires, the team would like to offer the chance for people to try new things.

As well as this, they would like to introduce more gadgets in store – to enhance the experience of customers when they visit.

“We’ll continue to expand on what we know works and execute this into our stores,” said Abby.

To build on Abraxas’ core kitchen collections, more variations of homeware are soon to be available to shop in store.