Long-standing dance and theatre school represented England on world stage and took top spot

A long-standing dance and theatre school in Northampton recently represented England on the world stage and took the top spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top Hat Dance & Theatre School competed in the Dance World Cup in Spain earlier this month and won in the ‘mini jazz large group’ category.

Top Hat was founded by Julie McKenna back in 2009 and as she previously moved to Northampton from Glasgow to spend her teenage years here, she knew this was the right location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having performed in the West End, Julie reached a point where she was too old to play young parts and not old enough to play older parts. She was told to wait it out and launched the dance and theatre school to remain in the industry at that time.

Top Hat Dance & Theatre School competed in the Dance World Cup in Spain earlier this month and won in the ‘mini jazz large group’ category. Photo: Dance World Cup.

With classes in dancing, singing, musical theatre and acrobatics, Julie says everyone is welcome at Top Hat and it is a judgement-free space.

With elite performers, children who attend once a week and everyone in between, the founder knows that the happy environment builds confidence in young people.

“Everyone feels happy and welcome,” Julie told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s such a happy place to work and we’re a community. Parents have said thank you for helping to bring up their kids. It takes a village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time that Top Hat Dance & Theatre School has competed at the Dance World Cup, with a previous third place under their belt.

With classes in dancing, singing, musical theatre and acro, founder Julie McKenna says everyone is welcome at Top Hat and it is a judgement-free space. Photo: Dance World Cup.

However, this time was special as the mini jazz large group of 20 students won gold against the “insane talent” and “ best in the world”. They were given their medals from adjudicator and Dance Moms icon Abby Lee Miller.

The school’s musical theatre large group came sixth and nine-year-old soloist Louie came third with his tap, fourth with his modern and eighth with his musical theatre performances. A number of other students also saw success by joining associate programmes.

“The kids are really awesome,” said Julie. “In the grand scheme of things, Northamptonshire has the most successful dance groups and community in the whole of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many winners on the England and world stages. The young people in this county are very, very talented.”

For more information on Top Hat Dance & Theatre School, visit the business’ website here.