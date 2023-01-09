News you can trust since 1931
London teenager pleads guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs in Kettering

He’s been remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month

By Alison Bagley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:33pm

A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being caught in Kettering’s Meadow Road with class A drugs.

Nicholas Thomas of Horsenden Crescent in Ealing, London, made off from Operation Revive proactive officers on Thursday, January 5, before being detained nearby and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A quantity of controlled class A drugs was recovered and Thomas was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession intent to supply a controlled class A drug before being charged with the offence.

Thomas appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 6) and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was remanded in custody until February 20, when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing.

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, can call 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.