This is Steven's story from his TCS London Marathon Fund Raising Page. Steven is married and lives and works in Burton Upon Trent.

This year I am attempting to raise funds for Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs. Though based in Northampton, they have facilities such as Whitemoor Lakes in Lichfield and Pioneer Activity Centre in Shropshire. The mission is bring out the potential in youth and help to educate through leisure activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About me and my relationship with London Marathon. I started running in early 2017 after finally knocking football on the head, with no intention of ever running more than a parkrun. 4 months later, a couple of 10ks and half marathons and that had all changed.

Steven Green at Tamworth 5 mile race

I landed a place in London in April 2019. I trained hard and rocked up on the day believing I could achieve 3:30 if I was lucky. The day was a disaster. I will never know what caused it but I couldn't get going, couldn't breathe and ultimately staggered over the line in 4:52. Perhaps nerves? Pressure? Who knows.

I was devastated and I have carried that ever since. It genuinely haunts me daily 🤣. Every step, training run, meal plan, race etc since has been about getting back to London and righting that wrong. This allows me to do that, and raise money for this great cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad