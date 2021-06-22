Locals are being driven plane crazy by this frequent flyer in Northamptonshire

Landowners fed up with being buzzed by a low-flying paraglider have turned to the police for help.

One group of locals have even clubbed together to offer a reward for anyone who can identify the mystery pilot has been landing in the area and trespassing throughout 2021.

Police say residents in the Towcester area are concerned at the motivation behind the landings and a Northamptonshire Police spokesman admitted: "Initially, it appeared that the pilot could have experienced a sudden loss in altitude, however we cannot rule out that the actions are deliberate and the pilot is putting themselves and other members of the public at risk of harm."

Police want to identify the pilot of this paraglider landing in the Towcester area

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “There may be a perfectly reasonable explanation behind these incidents and if there is, I would encourage the paraglider to come forward and let us know.

"This would really help ease concerns in the local area.

“Whoever it is really needs to understand that their actions are causing anxiety to members of the public.

"This kind of activity does put members of the public like these landowners on edge, especially in rural locations where the intent of this paraglider is unknown.

“That’s why they’re offering this reward, and why we are keen to identify the individual to prevent anyone being injured by their actions.”