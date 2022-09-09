Local newspaper front pages mark the death of Her Majesty: 'Our Queen,' ‘a moment of sadness'

Daily local papers across the UK which are sister titles of the Chronicle & Echo, Northamptonshire Telegraph and Daventry Express, have published their first editions since the Queen's death.

Here are some of those historic front pages from Blackpool to Belfast, Leeds to Lancashire, Portsmouth to Sunderland and Scotland.

A statement from National World, which owns the titles, said: “We express our deepest sympathies for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She has been a constant through our lives and her dedication to serving the United Kingdom is unparalleled.

"Her life and legacy can be seen across all of our titles today, and we thank our journalists who worked tirelessly over the course of last night to produce fitting tributes at this deeply sad time.”

