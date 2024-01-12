Local community foundation sets out to provide more grant awards and support local good in 2024

The county’s leading independent grant-making charity has started the year with news of new funds, new challenges, over £1.8 million already awarded to groups across Northamptonshire since April 2023, and being on target to award at least £2.5 million by April this year in grants to small, local charities, volunteer-led organisations and community groups.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: "Our exciting 2024 plans starts this month with the launch of our new Corporate Giving Network, which will enable local businesses to collaborate in supporting vital projects across the county.

“We will also be launching new funding programmes this year; we’ll keep working with donors to provide strategic responses to local need including tackling poverty, resourcing legal aid and environmental philanthropy, we’ll host a number of community celebration events including a collaboration with the historic 78 Derngate, and we’ll continue our ongoing work to champion our brilliant local charities with initiatives such as the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards in partnership with our local councils.

“We are looking forward to another year of working closely with all our generous donors and partners, to ensure their generosity and dedication to local giving makes the best impact possible for our county.”

Northampton Community Foundation Annual Awards 2023

Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards grants to organisations across all four corners of the county. Recent grant awards include £5,000 to Manna House Trust to establish a counselling and suicide-prevention service for the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Northamptonshire; £3,000 to The Shack Food Project to fund their Community Christmas parcels for 300 families, and £3,000 to The Never Alone Project to sustain their Warm Welcome initiative.

This month, Northamptonshire Community Foundation will launch its first dedicated Rural Community Needs Fund, which is the outcome of the foundation’s Shining a Spotlight on Rural Community Needs appeal. The appeal, which aims to ensure rural communities get their fair share of funding, has so far raised over £137,000 thanks to a generous support from a number of local donors and partners and a match fund commitment from the Constance Travis Charitable Trust.

Alex Rex, Grants Manager at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “The Rural Community Needs Fund will award grants of up to £10,000 for projects that will better the lives of those living in our local rural communities.

“We’re thrilled to have met this milestone and to be able to launch our Rural Community Needs Fund at the end of January. We will be welcoming applications from organisations working in our local rural communities to develop community networks, improve health and wellbeing and/or refurbish community assets. We look forward to sharing case studies of the projects we’ve funded once we’ve awarded the first grants.”

As well as the launch of a new fund, 2024 is the year of a new challenge for Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The foundation is taking part in the Franklin’s 50 Challenge initiative, run by Franklin’s Solicitors. Local businesses can sign up to support their chosen charity, from a selection of six, and must then use the £50 starter provided by Franklins to fundraise as much as they can. Any amount fundraised on behalf of Northamptonshire Community Foundation will go to the Rural Community Needs Fund, after being match funded by the Constance Travis Charitable Trust.

Later in the year, the foundation team are looking forward to hosting a range of events, from networking and awards to a Community Celebration Event that will take place over the summer in the north of the county. Watch this space!

To find out more about Northamptonshire Community Foundation, visit the website: www.ncf.uk.com

To support the Shining a Spotlight on Rural Community Needs Appeal, visit: www.ncf.uk.com/our-work/shining-a-spotlight-on-rural-community-needs

To sign up for the Franklin’s 50 Challenge on behalf of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, visit www.franklins-sols.co.uk/franklins50