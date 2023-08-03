The Chester House Estate is opening its doors to the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) tomorrow (August 4) for an open day in celebration of the charity’s 20th anniversary.

Beginning at 11am and finishing at 4pm, the day will offer visitors the opportunity to meet and greet the frontline crews, learning more about the life-saving work that they carry out on a daily basis.

WNAA community fundraising executive Karen Hughes, said: “The open day is really set to be a great day out where the public and supporters can see our fabulous service up-close and learn more about the life-saving missions we undertake.

Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance recently exceeded 50,000 missions completed

“We look forward to seeing everyone there joining us in celebrating our 20th anniversary and recent 50,000th mission milestone. The public’s support will help us to continue saving the lives of countless people across Northamptonshire and further afield.”

Relying entirely on donations, the service provides a rapid response to trauma and medical emergencies over an area of 3850 square miles covering many of the UK’s major road networks.

On the day there will be live music and a variety of activities and entertainment throughout, with numerous stalls, and plenty of food and drink vendors to choose from.

Also featuring will be a state-of-the-art AgustaWestland 109SP helicopter, which has a top speed of 185mph and is the fastest civilian helicopters available, and vital Critical Care Car that is used by the air ambulance for their missions.