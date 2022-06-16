A Liverpool fan has thanked a Northampton man for an “unbelievable gesture” that made his granddaughter's third birthday “very special”.

Scouser Neil Broderick was in Paris with his wife, two daughters and his granddaughter Layla for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 28.

With Layla’s birthday on the same day, Neil bought two tickets to Disneyland Paris, costing £500.

Neil Broderick with his family in Paris.

However, what Neil did not realise was he had to register the tickets 24 hours before entering, which he did not do and therefore could not get in unless he coughed up another £500.

Speaking to the Chronicle and Echo, the Liverpool season ticket holder said: "I'd already paid £500 so I thought, 'no chance'.

"I walked over to the train station opposite and I saw five lads who all had Liverpool shirts on, so I just naturally said, 'you alright, lads, you going into Paris?' They said yeah and that they were from Northampton.

"I just got chatting and said I was going to go into Disneyland but I haven't registered my tickets and the next minute they turned round and said, 'you can have our tickets'.

"I now had five tickets. I mean, what are the odds of that? I said I'd give him some money for them but he didn't want anything for them.

"It just all happened dead quick. It just felt surreal. When I got home I just sat there thinking, 'what a lovely thing to do'."

Neil wanted to say thank you to the lads from Northampton and used the “power of Facebook” to track them down.

The 57-year-old said: "It was an unbelievable gesture. Everywhere you see now is just bad news so these nice stories should be out there.

"You should be proud to have people in Northampton like that. They made a little girl's day very special."

Neil has publicly thanked Royston in a Facebook post, which has been seen by Royston and his wife and shared many times.

Sue Davies, Royston's wife, said: "This is my beautiful husband Royston Davies and my three boys, he told me all about it. Anything for a fellow Liverpool supporter."