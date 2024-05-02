'Little ray of sunshine' schoolgirl from Northampton chops off hair for children's cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nine-year-old girl from Northampton, described as a ‘little ray of sunshine’, has had her long hair cut off for charity after two years of growing it.

Upton Meadows Primary School student Izzy Ormond decided when she was just seven that she wanted to grow her hair long and then cut it off for a children’s cancer charity.

Now aged nine, Izzy finally had her long golden locks chopped off on Saturday (April 27) and subsequently donated them to the Little Princess Trust charity, which specialises in wigs for children with cancer.

Izzy after she had her hair cut on Saturday (April 27) at Shortcuts in Grange Park

Izzy’s mum Debbie said she was ‘so proud’ of her ‘little ray of sunshine’.

Debbie said: “I’m so proud of her. She’s an absolute star. I was really worried she was going to miss her hair and be scared but she just smiled and giggled the whole way through. She’s just a ray of sunshine. Everybody thinks she’s a ray of sunshine all the time. She’s always been a very giving child.

"Two years ago she had a haircut and while she was having it cut I told her about how people grow their hair and donate it to the Princess Trust. So she decided at seven that she wanted to do it. She’s been growing it for two years, her hair grows stupidly fast! She’s managed to donate 16 inches to charity. She was really excited.”

Debbie added: “She’s loving having short hair. It’s made her life so much easier! She’s already planning the next one.”

Here's how long Izzy's hair was after she had grown it for two years

Izzy has raised a brilliant £445 for charity, at the time of writing, which will be split between Little Princess Trust and Pasic charity.

Debbie said: “One of her friends at school had kidney cancer when he was in Year 2. Izzy said she also wanted to help the charity that helped his family, which was Pasic. So Izzy has split her fundraising between Princess Trust and Pasic.”