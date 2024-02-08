Litter picker tragically finds dead dog bundled in bin bag with clothes in Northampton alleyway
A dog has tragically been found dead in a bin bag, which had been dumped in a Northampton alleyway.
The dog was discovered by a member of a litter picking group on Saturday January 27 in an alleyway near Leyswell Court in Little Billing.
Three bin bags were found in the alleyway. One contained the dog and some women’s clothes, another contained men’s trainers and the third contained a dirty duvet.
Sadly, it is thought the dog had been dead for three weeks as the bag had previously been seen at the location on January 4.
The RSPCA was called and the dog’s body was collected and taken to a vet for an examination. The animal charity says the dog was extremely emaciated.
RSPCA Inspector Michelle Hare said: “It’s really sad to find a dog in such a terrible state and to have been thrown away literally like rubbish.
“While there were no obvious signs of injuries, the dog was extremely emaciated and I am keen to find out how his body came to be left at this location as the circumstances appear suspicious.”
The RSPCA says the dog was tan in colour and was an ‘intact’ male. He had cropped ears and was likely six to eight years old. He had pressure sores on his legs. He was not microchipped.
The inspector urges anyone with information, which can help the investigation, to call her - in confidence - on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number: 01215089.