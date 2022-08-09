'Like a scene out of Jaws': Northamptonshire boy attacked by sharks in Bahamas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eight-year-old boy from Northamptonshire reportedly had to be pulled to safety by his sister after being attacked by sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas.

Finley Downer, from Kettering, was bitten on both legs by nurse sharks and suffered flesh wounds after the incident last week, national media outlets and ITV reported.

He underwent a three-hour operation in capital city Nassau and is now back at home, but is still using a wheelchair and will be left scarred.

A nurse shark off the stern of a sailboat in The Bahamas

Finley’s dad Michael told The Sun that his son 'could have been killed' and described it as 'like a scene out of Jaws'.

It was reported that Michael and his three children – Finley, Lily (nine) and Emily (12) – flew to the Caribbean holiday destination for a dream trip last week.

Their five-island excursion included guided swimming with nurse sharks at Compass Cay. The Sun reported that, on a neighbouring island later in the tour, they saw sharks swimming among a crowd of people in a lagoon.

When the children joined them Michael said he heard a ‘terrified’ scream and saw sharks circling Finley before Lily dragged him out of the water.

Michael told the Sun that his son kept saying that he didn't want to die and 'didn't want to go to heaven'.