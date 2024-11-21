‘Lifeline’ music, arts and wellbeing charity celebrates half a decade at the heart of Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A music, creative arts and wellbeing charity, which has been described as a “lifeline” for many, recently celebrated half a decade in its current location at the heart of Northampton town centre.

Performing Room, located in Guildhall Road, was established in 2007 and is a community-group-turned-charity with a passion for delivering music-centred workshops, projects and events for thousands across the county.

The initiative offers an important support network for those facing personal and social barriers, enabling them to make friends, socialise regularly, build on shared interests and develop key skills.

This includes life enrichment, digital media, IT and musical activities, such as singing, songwriting, music technology, radio broadcasting, DJing and playing instruments.

Janan Fifield is the founder and director of Performing Room, and has a passion for awakening the potential among people of all ages through the creative arts.

The charity has continued to evolve to meet the needs and demands of those who attend, and is proud to offer a fully inclusive space.

Janan says it has been well-received among people who prefer an activity-based approach to music and learning, and they have reaped the social and emotional benefits of the charity too.

It was five years ago that Performing Room moved from the renovated derelict social club they used to operate in, to the heart of Northampton’s Cultural Quarter.

Though they turned the social club into a “thriving and vibrant centre for the community”, the building was sold for flats and a plea was issued for a new premise through this newspaper.

“I’d never once considered the building where we are now,” said Janan. “It was a mighty relief.”

As well as continuing to offer their vital services to the community, the team has worked hard to transform their home over the past five years – which included stripping the old premises of everything it had and transferring it over.

The transformation was still well underway when the pandemic hit and Janan had to get a job in a metal fabrication factory to raise the money needed to cover costs.

It was five years ago when the charity relocated to Guildhall Road.

Though it was a challenging time, there was also a window of opportunity to transfer everything from the old to the new site and this saved them thousands of pounds.

Having knocked through and extended areas of the building, modified everything and created rooms within rooms, 13 of the 17 areas are now complete and ready to utilise.

When asked how much of a difference the charity makes to the community, Janan said: “It has transformed the lives of thousands of people and we have a very strong reputation for creating lasting change and impact.

“We’re a lifeline and offer a supportive community, friendships and alternative ways for people to learn. We’re an entry point for education, training and employment.”

The charity is coming to the end of a hectic seven-month schedule, and this will conclude with a showcase event at the Royal & Derngate on Sunday (November 24) – called ‘Amazon’s Got Music’.

10 organisations are coming together for a feel-good afternoon of music and dance, to raise awareness of what Performing Room does and offers.

For more information and to secure your tickets to Amazon’s Got Music this Sunday at the Royal & Derngate, click here.