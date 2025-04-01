‘Life or death’ mental health service that treats some of Northamptonshire's worst cases of depression is withdrawn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A treatment option for some of the county’s most seriously depressed people has been withdrawn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People from across Northamptonshire who have been having repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) at Berrywood Hospital in Northampton have been told that the front-line service will no longer be available with immediate effect.

The treatment, mainly staffed by nurses, is used for people who have not responded to medication or other therapies. It uses magnetic fields to suppress or activate parts of the brain associated with psychiatric disorders. It can be administered as an outpatient and doesn’t require any kind of surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it is an approved treatment, it isn’t offered in all areas of the country. In Northamptonshire, it’s thought there were between 70 and 80 people receiving rTMS.

Berrywood psychiatric hospital in Northampton.

One insider said that the service had previously helped hundreds of people in the county to begin to tackle their treatment-resistant depression.

They said: “It can quite often be the difference between life and death for a number of patients with severe and acute depression where medication has failed to make any material difference for them.

“It’s an amazing science and the thought of it ending is absolutely shocking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shattered patient, who has been treated at Berrywood for many years, said: “This treatment is miraculous. I have seen patients who have been non verbal and non responsive regain their lives. It has literally saved lives. At one point they expanded to an new area of the hospital where they had four treatment chairs and machines and one set up for research. It was leading this area of centre in its field and others are following in their footsteps.

"The best thing about this treatment is that once your initial treatment is complete you were able to access top up or maintenance treatment, as needed. In my case I have regular top ups every three months. In the last couple of years the team was moved back to their original location in the hospital and the number of devices reduced.

“This week patients received a letter informing them the centre was closing. In fact it stopped treatment today, so a few days’ warning. The staff have no idea of what's happening to their jobs.

“No warning, no patient consultation and in my opinion no duty of care. I have just had my safety net ripped out from under me. Can you imagine how much this is impacting those who rely on this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They already have spent the money on the expensive machines so I'm not really sure why they are not looking to find a way to still care for their patients.”

Northamptonshire Health Foundation Trust, the NHS body that provides rTMS has not responded to a request from this newspaper for comment. However it’s thought that the service is ending partly because the clinician that administers the treatment has recently left their post to offer the same service privately.

Private rTMS normally costs many thousands of pounds.

A letter to patients, giving them only a few days’ notice of the closure, said: “Due to changes in our workforce and the service, we can no longer maintain a safe staffing model for us to provide rMTS treatment.”

Treatments have already stopped, with patients being ‘moved to other treatment options.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter went on: “We are this will be a change for people who use the service and are committed to supporting you through this.

"I recognise that this message will be unsettling and worrying for you, however we have support available to you.”

NHFT workers have repeatedly contacted our reporters during recent months alarmed over staffing levels and budget cuts.