A well-known Northampton charity is set to host two of its biggest fundraisers to date this year to celebrate its sixth birthday.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis from The Lewis Foundation are planning the momentous events in June and October to celebrate the charity’s sixth anniversary and the 75,000 free gifts they have given to adult cancer patients since they set up in 2016.

The multi-award-winning charity – which provides overnight essentials, toiletries, and other helpful items to patients at 15 hospitals in the East Midlands – now delivers around 2,500 free gifts and care packs each month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine and Lee Lewis - founders of The Lewis Foundation.

Lorraine said: “Our plans in June are for a family ‘water dash’ followed by a memory walk four months later in October.

“We hope to raise thousands of pounds through both so that we can continue to bring comfort and happiness to adult cancer patients as they undergo treatment.

“We will still host regular fundraisers throughout the year, but these two big events will mark our sixth birthday and we simply can’t run them without corporate sponsorship.”

Lorraine says it does not have to be financial support, as a small charity there are other ways businesses can assist.

She added: “We need volunteer marshals to help us host on the day, water tank hire, people to fill up water pistols and act as first aiders, photographers and videographers, and have lots of other roles too.

“Our corporate partnership opportunities are about genuine collaboration, so we are always open to ideas.

“We are grateful to our existing commercial supporters who help us make a huge difference. But with even more interest and sponsorship, we can grow to help a greater number of adult cancer patients.”