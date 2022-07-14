Lewis Foundation coffee mornings in Northampton bouncing back after pandemic hiatus

A ‘pop up’ coffee morning programme in Northampton for cancer patients and their loved ones is bouncing back following a pandemic hiatus.

The Lewis Foundation started the ‘pop up coffee shop’ back in 2019, but had to take an extended break due to Covid-19. The monthly events restarted at the beginning of this year.

Primarily the event was set up for cancer patients and their families to meet and socialise. The charity says it helps to “bring comfort and happiness to individuals at a difficult time”.

A previous pop up coffee morning held by The Lewis Foundation in Northampton.

The events do also help with the charity’s wider fundraising goal too. Refreshments are sold on a ‘donate what you feel basis’. Northgate Academy School donates all the cakes.

So far, £1,460 has been raised by the coffee mornings, which goes towards The Lewis Foundation’s gift bags that are given to cancer patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the East Midlands.

The charity’s next ‘pop-up coffee shop’ will take place at the Elgar Centre in Upton on Saturday (July 16) between 9.30am and midday.

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a drink and a slice of cake.