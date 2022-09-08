‘Let’s tackle wider issues’: Northampton community safety and engagement day happening this month
“This event will allow communities access to partner agencies and services they might not know exist”
A Northampton community safety and engagement day is happening this month, aimed at Delapre and Rushmere residents.
The event is a collaboration between Councillor Emma Roberts and West Northamptonshire Council, and the parish council – alongside 11 partners.
It will take place from 2pm until 5pm on September 18 on Far Cotton Recreation Ground.
Cllr Roberts said: “These events are so important to bring the community together and take possible collective approaches to tackling wider issues.
“They allow communities access to partner agencies and services they might not know exist.
“It allows partners to be close to the communities they serve and for all to learn.
“Taking a collaborative approach and working with the parish council and all other partners is a pleasure.
“We truly hope everyone learns a lot, but importantly has a fun, free afternoon.”
Cllr Roberts hopes this event will prove the community can act as one to make positive progress for the area’s future, while finding out how they can keep themselves safe.
Daniel Soan, chair of Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council, is “happy” to be working with their partners to raise awareness of important issues and personal safety.
He said: “At the same time as we highlight these important messages, we want to engage with all our residents, and offer families the chance to enjoy a free afternoon of family entertainment.”
Aaron Preston, the area’s police liaison representative, is in agreement and sees “any opportunity to raise awareness to residents as good news”.