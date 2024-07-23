Legacy gala to be held in memory of ‘gentle giant’ who sadly died from cancer, aged 45, earlier this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A legacy gala is being held in memory of a 45-year-old man, described by his sister as a “gentle giant”, after he sadly passed away earlier this year from cancer.

James Ward was 39 when he was initially diagnosed with bowel cancer, which spread to his liver and lungs over the six years to follow before he passed on April 29 this year.

His sister, Denise Bull, says he fought to the very end – after undergoing five years of chemotherapy and having parts of his liver and lung removed following his 40th birthday.

Despite going into partial remission at one stage in his journey, a later check up revealed the cancer had spread throughout James’ body.

James Ward sadly passed away aged 45 on April 29 this year, following a six-year battle with cancer.

Denise is nine years older than James and she said that although they used to get each other in trouble growing up, they loved each other really.

It was in their teenage years that they developed a closer bond and Denise says she would have fought anybody to back her brother. They were always there for one another, particularly during the last two years of James’ life when they would spend every Wednesday together.

“He was 6 feet 7 but the gentlest soul out there,” she said. “He used to put on a big show for the ladies, but if any of them did anything he would run a mile. He was such a showman but so soft at heart.

“He was a gentle giant. My daughter Evie absolutely idolised him and was always with him. Uncle James could do no wrong and she loved him to pieces. He was a big softie and she called him BFG.”

James was a lover of fishing and rugby, with a particular soft spot for the Saints.

James loved the Saints and played for Daventry Rugby Club, where he was often utilised for his height. Fishing was another avid hobby of his and he bought only the best food for the koi fish in his own garden.

Denise is hosting ‘The Lewis Legacy Gala’ in memory of James on August 31, and all profits will be donated to The Lewis Foundation.

Denise has been a member of The Lewis Foundation team for the past seven years and the charity supported James throughout his six years with cancer.

He received one of their care packs while he was undergoing a particularly difficult day of treatment in hospital.

‘The Lewis Legacy Gala’ is being hosted in memory of James on August 31, and all profits will be donated to The Lewis Foundation.

“He said that someone came in with a lovely smile on her face with a bag of sweets and puzzles and asked how things were going,” said Denise. “She spoke to him like a person and took him away from it for five minutes. It made him cry.”

Denise described charity co-founders Lee and Lorraine Lewis as “the most amazing, selfless and kind people”. It was Lorraine who suggested the gala should be in memory of James, and Denise was blown away by the suggestion.

The event will take place from 7pm on August 31, until 1am the following morning. For £65 per person, guests will receive a welcome drink on arrival, a three-course meal, and will enjoy a raffle, games, a surprise performance and a DJ set to dance the night away.