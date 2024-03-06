Leave a long-lasting legacy in the local community you love

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are part of a network of 47 UK-based community foundations that collectively support every postcode in the four nations. Our network also supports the work of international members in Jersey, Guernsey, Ireland and Bermuda.

The wonderful thing about donating to or setting up a fund with a community foundation is the wide range of support you can provide through just one channel of giving. The best part? You don’t have to be wealthy to start your giving journey! Whether you want to help children’s charities, food banks, domestic violence refuges, local environmental projects or other charitable services, Northamptonshire Community Foundation ensure your donations tackle the issues you care about.

You could become a Friend of the Foundation and join a giving circle that pools its funds together to make a big impact through grant awarding local projects supporting some of our most vulnerable residents.

The Foundation manages the Cecil Pettit Legacy Fund to support people living with disabilities

Grassroots voluntary organisations have proved to be a local lifeline in recent years, yet they’re often overlooked by larger national funders. Northamptonshire Community Foundation provides accessible grants and professional support for these incredible services while connecting them to local networks.

March is Wills Month, so why not get in touch with us to find out how you can leave a long-lasting legacy of good. As well as supporting good causes in your lifetime, one way of giving back is in your Will. We work closely with financial advisers and solicitors to offer unbiased, bespoke advice, putting your wishes at the heart of their work. Additionally, legacy funds are both tax efficient and easy to administer.

Memorial funds are also a wonderful way to ensure the legacy of a loved one lives on. They offer family and friends a positive opportunity to connect through fundraising activities and project involvement, supporting the causes that mattered to those they have lost and honouring the causes close to their heart.

