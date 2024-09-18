Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Northampton fish and chip shop is “so proud” to have added yet another award to its growing collection over the past decade.

Duston Village Chippy, located at 48 Main Road, was named the best fish and chip shop in Northamptonshire at the England Business Awards.

The family-run business was taken over by Ken Hoang, his son Simon, and Simon’s wife and son in 2014 and has since won awards in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

They have now been entered into the grand final of the England Business Awards and the family will learn their fate at the ceremony in November.

Ken formerly worked in a successful Chinese restaurant and felt up to the challenge of taking on his own business in 2014 – but decided to opt for a smaller fish and chip shop rather than a restaurant.

It has been a team effort to grow the multi-award-winning business, and Ken says they are “overwhelmed” with their latest accolade.

“No words can describe it,” he said. “We’re overwhelmingly happy.”

The family were also surprised to learn they had been named as one of the 37 best fish and chip shops in Great Britain by Daily Mail food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles.

It was not until a customer let them know about the newspaper feature that they found out, which Ken said was “unbelievable” and left him “speechless”.

After seeing the feature, it jogged Ken’s memory that someone had paid them a visit a few months prior to try the food and ask questions about the business’ history. It then all made sense.

When asked how much of a difference award wins make to independent, family-run businesses like Duston Village Chippy, Ken said: “We’re very proud of what we’re doing.

“When we work 13 or 14 hour days and are recognised with these accolades, we feel so happy. It’s a reward.”

Ken believes it is the fact they always try their best to maintain their standard that sets them apart from others. He believes consistency is key, and it is a challenge to keep it up.

Duston Village Chippy customers, the majority of which are regulars, often praise the friendly service and cleanliness.