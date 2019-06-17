Leadership comes under fire at Northampton nursery branded 'inadequate' again

A Northampton nursery based at a church in the centre of town has been given orders to improve after it received a scathing watchdog report.

The Kindergarten, situated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Church Lane, has failed to move out of ‘inadequate’ in its latest inspection report, six months after it was last assessed.

The Kindergarten Nursery, based at the Holy Sepulchre Church, has received a scathing Ofsted.

Ofsted gave the nursery the lowest possible score in all four areas of assessment, though it did note that steps had been taken to improve the outdoor play area there.

Leadership at the nursery was among the criteria to come under scrutiny.

Inspectors wrote: “The provider, who is also the manager does not understand how to tackle weaknesses in practice. Action that has been taken is ineffective and as a result, the same issues consistently reoccur. There continues to be breaches in requirements that have a significant impact on children's care, learning and development.”

Safeguarding, quality of teaching, personal development, behaviour and child outcomes also came under fire.

While there are sufficient numbers of staff at the nursery, the inspectors said the provider “does not deploy staff effectively throughout."

IT continues: “For example, at the time of the inspection, there was not a member of staff identified as room leader in the baby room.”

The report says staff were not proactive in helping children understand the boundaries of acceptable behaviour during the inspection.



“As a result, children's behaviour deteriorates creating a disorderly and loud environment that distracts other children from their learning,” it says.

“For example, staff observe an older child kicking a bowl indoors. Staff suggest they use a ball, more children become involved, resulting in balls being kicked around the room, hitting adults, children and landing in activities.”

Ofsted says that by June 28, the nursery must aim to implement "robust induction procedures so that all staff have a clear knowledge and understanding of their roles and responsibilities."

The nursery has been contacted for comment.