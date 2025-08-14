'Lawless society': WNC Reform leader chased and detained convicted burglar down street following car break in outside home

West Northamptonshire Council Leader Mark Arnull was the subject of a theft from his car last month. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS / Mark Arnull

A Reform-UK council leader has raised concerns that Britain is ‘becoming a lawless society’ after his car was broken into outside his home.

After noticing the thief on his home security camera and chasing him down on foot, West Northamptonshire Council Leader Mark Arnull said he was able to detain the man until police arrived.

He has since questioned the proportionality of the £80 fine handed over, due to the offender having multiple previous convictions, and whether it will properly serve as a deterrent.

Mr Arnull told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The police were excellent, they took the offender to custody and then they took a statement. He was fined £80 at court.

“I question the proportionality of the sentence and if this is actually being taken seriously. On reflection, it’s like crime is going unpunished – this guy had multiple convictions for burglary.”

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that a man, aged 51, was charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle following an incident in the early hours of July 24 this year.

He was convicted at Northampton Magistrate’s Court on the same day and fined £80. The man has had multiple previous convictions of burglary going back to 2001, along with other offences.

Mr Arnull added: “Are the public right to be concerned that we are becoming a lawless society?

“This isn’t a sentence, this is a reward. The real danger is he left court with an £80 fine and could go back to offending that same evening because it’s not a deterrent.”

He said he would write to Lucy Rigby, Northampton MP and Solicitor General, and Lord Hermer KC the Attorney General to question the proportionality of the sentence, given the man’s previous offending history.

According to the sentencing council, guidance on sentencing for theft takes into account the culpability of the offender, the harm caused and the value of goods, as well as mitigating and aggravating factors including previous convictions.

Guidance states that offenders can be fined, given community orders, or custodial sentences based on the severity of the crime. Fines are based on a percentage of the offender’s relevant weekly income.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office has said they are yet to receive a letter from Mr Arnull, but that theft would not be in the scope of the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I was sad to hear what happened to Mark and he and I have spoken about it.

“Protecting the public and reducing crime has to be at the heart of the justice system. I continue to work with partners across the system to ensure that victims receive justice, and the best support to thrive.”

The Sentencing Council has said it cannot comment on individual cases.