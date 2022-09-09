‘Last chance to have say on planned improvements in Towcester,’ says National Highways

National Highways reports that more than 900 people have already taken the opportunity to find out more about its proposals to help tackle traffic issues in Towcester at a series of public information events.

There are just two days left for people to have their say on the planned improvements, which will encourage through traffic to use a new link road and the A43 rather than the A5 through the centre of the town.

High levels of traffic currently pass through the market town in Northamptonshire but the construction of the new link road south of the town will help alleviate this issue.

Towcester town centre

Residents are now being consulted on two options for improvements to the town following the opening of the road. Both will improve signage, introduce speed and vehicle restrictions, improve walking and cycling facilities and provide public spaces.

Possible park and ride services to the town centre are also being explored.

The consultation has been running for four weeks and saw three public information events being held in Towcester and two online events with some 900 people attending in total.

National Highways Project Manager, Mark Roxburgh, said: “We have been delighted to see so many people coming along to the information events keen to find out more about our options and share their thoughts.

Towcester town

“It is important to us that local people, who better understand the potential impact these schemes may have on the community, give us their views and insight. So we would urge anyone who hasn’t yet filled in one of the consultation response forms to do so as soon as possible and before the consultation closes on Sunday.

“Through these proposals we want to remove some of the more disruptive traffic from the town centre and improve the lives of all who live, work and visit Towcester. We will continue to work with the community to make that happen.”

You can find out details of the options and complete a response form online at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/east-midlands/towcester-improvements/.