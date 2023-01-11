Last chance for community groups to grab up to £2000 from Brackley Town Council

Each year the town council reserves a sum of money for disbursement on grants for voluntary organisations and community groups that provide a service that benefits Brackley and this year applications need to be in by 12 noon on January 27.

To be considered, organisations need to forward a completed application form, up to date set of accounts (new organisations - a business plan), and constitution or set of rules.

Only constituted voluntary organisations, registered charities or established community groups with bank accounts will be considered for a grant and must be Brackley based, or benefit the residents of Brackley.

Applications of up to a maximum of £2,000 will be considered and should be for a specific project.

Organisations will know if they have been successful by February 27.