Last chance for community groups to grab up to £2000 from Brackley Town Council
Brackley Town Council are reminding organisations that provide services to the community that there is still time to apply for funds to help them with their work
Each year the town council reserves a sum of money for disbursement on grants for voluntary organisations and community groups that provide a service that benefits Brackley and this year applications need to be in by 12 noon on January 27.
To be considered, organisations need to forward a completed application form, up to date set of accounts (new organisations - a business plan), and constitution or set of rules.
Only constituted voluntary organisations, registered charities or established community groups with bank accounts will be considered for a grant and must be Brackley based, or benefit the residents of Brackley.
Applications of up to a maximum of £2,000 will be considered and should be for a specific project.
Organisations will know if they have been successful by February 27.