Landlady describes Northampton pub as ‘hub of the community’ and reflects on the success of 2024 so far

The landlady of a Northampton pub, which she describes as the “hub of the community”, has provided her insight on how the hospitality industry is faring so far this year.

The Gallery, in Farmhill Road, Southfields, was taken over by Karen Downes around seven years ago.

The pub puts the community at the heart of everything they do and they are still going strong, despite the “very testing environment” the industry has faced in recent years.

The Gallery prides itself on offering affordable drinks deals, showing the best sporting events and hosting a good calendar of entertainment.

As a family-oriented venue, many members of the community turn to the team to host their important events, such as baby showers and birthday parties.

“We support our community through regular fundraising for good causes and charities,” said Karen. “Our local customers all stick together as a united community and everyone is made to feel welcome – whether local or just passing by. Most become repeat customers.

“Myself and the staff make sure that everyone is well looked after and has an enjoyable experience. That’s the way you get repeat custom. The Gallery is a community pub and that is at the forefront of every decision we make.”

Karen has worked in the pubs and hospitality industry for an impressive 28 years, running establishments both in and out of Northampton.

When asked how she would describe The Gallery to people who have never visited before, the landlady said: “A warm, friendly environment. We’re child-friendly and do a lot for the local community.”

Karen says it is the amount of charity work they do, as well as the pride they take in keeping the pub clean and tidy, that customers praise the most.

“We’re an off beat pub,” she added. “It’s only our regulars who use it and everything we do is around our customers. Whether it be a charity event for cancer or Mind, everything is linked with the customers.”

With decades of experience, Karen’s favourite part of working in hospitality is the customers and socialising with the loyal clientele who return time and time again.

Karen’s proudest achievement and biggest challenge since becoming landlady of The Gallery is turning things around for the reputation of the venue.

Though it has been the most rewarding thing to turn it back into a warm and welcoming place to be, it took a lot of hard work in the beginning.

With the support of locals, particularly in choosing to host their events from The Gallery, the pub has had a good start to 2024.

“People use The Gallery to keep us going as a community hub,” said Karen. “No one knows what the future holds as so many pub chains are selling up or sadly closing down, with redevelopment taking place on the sites where good pubs used to be.”