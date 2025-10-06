Land for sale behind popular Northampton pub with potential for four new homes to be built

A plot of land behind a well-established estate pub in Duston has gone on the market.

The 0.21 acre site sits behind the Longboat in Eastfield Road, Duston and is part of the pub’s car park which is surplus to requirements.

Savills estate agent is advertising the plot with the potential for four homes to be built on the land behind the pub which isn’t listed and is popular with locals.

The site doesn’t currently have permission for the homes to be built but the estate agent believe that ‘planning prospects are good’.

Car parking for the Longboat is located to the north west of the site and is accessed via Limehurst Close.

The development land proposed is at the very northern end of the site, where there are some excess car parking spaces, ‘not required by the pub to operate successfully’, according to Savills. The agents describe the surrounding area as ‘predominantly residential, with a mix of housing and local amenities nearby, making it a well-populated and accessible part of the town’. Plans drawn up show two options for prospective planning permission – both of which feature four homes all with two bedrooms.

The plans differ slightly in access with two seperate options which could be on the table. Savills, via rightmove, said: “The site is within the settlement boundary, not within a prohibitive flood zone, nor is the pub listed and it is not within a conservation area. In light of the above we believe that planning prospects are good, however all parties should satisfy themselves (STP).” The plot of land is listed as ‘price on application’.