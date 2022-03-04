Labour councillors tell contractors to live up to its promises as Northampton bin collectors strike looms

Opposition councillors say Northampton waste collection contractors should live up to their promises and give workers a fair deal to avoid a strike.

Around 70 GMB members are being balloted on industrial action after rejecting a 2.5 percent pay rise.

Union bosses claim Veolia is pocketing a 5.5 percent increase in funding from West Northamptonshire Council but failing to pass on a decent deal to its staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour councillor Emma Roberts says she hopes Veolia can avoid a strike among Northampton's bin collectors

Tory-controlled West Northamptonshire Council — which is ultimately responsible for waste collections — is staying out of the row for now, saying the dispute is between the company and its staff.

But deputy leader of the West Northants Labour group, Councillor Emma Roberts, fears Veolia are not following the council's lead on tackling low pay.

Cllr Roberts said: "Our council is implementing a £10 hourly wage floor for its staff and putting together a comprehensive anti-poverty strategy which I hope will set out a clear vision for Living Wage Foundation accreditation.

"The council's partners should be recognising the need to align themselves with their contract provider and demonstrating their desire to play a part in West Northants becoming a place with fair wages for high quality work.

"It's my understanding that currently many Veolia employees' wages are below the LWF living wage rate — which is the minimum rate any employer of Veolia's size should be looking to pay.

West Northamptonshire inherited a £130 million contract with Veolia from the former Northampton Borough Council under last year's local government shake-up.

Waste collections in the old Daventry and South Northamptonshire districts have different arrangements and are not affected by the dispute.

Cllr Roberts, who represents Delapre and Rushmere, added: "I hope Veolia is in proper conversation with the GMB about getting this matter resolved. I'm really saddened to her that talks have reached an impasse.

"In 2018 when the contract was awarded to Veolia, a senior executive made commitments that street cleansing would focus on improving standards and it would invest in its people.