Labour councillors raise £520 for mayor's charity Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service at curry night fundraiser

Labour councillors raised £520 for the mayor's charity, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, at a recent fundraiser at an Indian restaurant in Northampton.

Guest speaker at the event at Lasaan in White Hills Crescent on Sunday (September 5), Marianne Kimani, spoke about the need for support services for victims of abuse and the importance of understanding the stories of survivors.

Northampton Town Council leader Jane Birch said: “The mayor, Councillor Rufia Ashraf, is doing all she can during her year in office, to create awareness of the issues around domestic violence.

Northampton Labour councillors and supporters outside Lasaan for their curry night fundraiser for Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service

"She needs our support to raise funds for this essential service. I thank the Lasaan for supporting us and thank all who contributed this evening.”

Marianne made the point that we all need to work together to stop abuse happening and a key part of that is to empower women and girls and all who feel vulnerable.

Danielle Stone, West Northamptonshire councillor for Castle ward in Northampton, added: “It is always an honour and a privilege to hear Marianne speak.

"People will know her from the BAME women’s conferences she co-sponsored during lockdown and from her podcasts. It was a pleasure for me to be invited to conduct the auction.

"Thank you to the Royal and Derngate and the Lasaan for auction items. And thank you to the mayor for contributing others.