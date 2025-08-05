Labour calls on West Northants Council to introduce tighter restrictions on HMOs in town

Kingswood House, on The Avenue in Cliftonville, will be converted into five HMO flats following council approval in May 2025

The West Northants Labour Group has called on the Council to introduce tighter restrictions on HMOs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main recommendations proposed include slashing the permitted density of HMOs in neighbourhoods, placing more obligations on landlords to ensure there are adequate facilities for tenants including parking, more frequent inspections and harsh action against unauthorised HMO properties.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is looking for residents’ opinions to help shape its new policy on HMOs, which will form part of the authority’s Local Plan to guide development in the area until 2043.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of June 2024, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) reported that there were 1,006 licensed HMOs in Northampton.

Current planning rules include a 10 per cent concentration threshold, which means an application will not be supported if one in ten properties within a 50m radius are already HMOs. The Labour Group has proposed that the limit should be reduced to five per cent.

They claimed that their proposals would prevent the large concentration of HMOs in some areas, which has led to complaints about parking, noise and fly-tipping.

‘HMO rules are working in the favour of the landlords’

Cllr Sally Keeble, Labour Group Leader on WNC, said that HMOs were a ‘constant complaint’ from residents due to shortfalls with the current policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “People see family homes being sold off, turned into HMOs, and then a constant churn of people moving in and out of their street with a big impact on the local environment and community.

“Everyone deserves a decent home in a good community. But, at present, the HMO rules are working in the favour of the landlords and their HMOs and against the local residents who have an enduring stake in their homes and communities.

“The Council’s consultation provides the chance for a reset on HMO policy so it works better for existing local residents.”

The deadline for all feedback on the Council’s policy review of HMOs was on Friday, August 1. The new timetable proposes that the next public consultation on the entire Local Plan will take place in October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WNC spokesman said: “This response, along with feedback from other stakeholders and all elected members of the Council, will be considered as part of the consultation process.

“The Council will continue to take firm enforcement action against unlicensed HMOs and those that fail to meet required management standards.”