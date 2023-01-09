‘Knit and natter’ sessions to return to Northampton primary school – started in memory of teacher’s daughter

The mother of a 31-year-old, who lost her life to Covid-19 in 2020, set up ‘knit and natter’ sessions at a Northampton primary school in her memory – and they are now making a return.

Mandy Rainbow, a teacher at the Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School, wanted to create a legacy for her daughter Amy-May Thomson.

The sessions began during the last academic year and after a break while Mandy changed roles at the school, they are now making a comeback.

The blankets will continue to be donated to Cats Protection, as Amy had a "close affinity with cats".

The year five students who took part before the summer holidays requested for it to continue, and now they as year sixes and the new year fives have the chance to join the club every Tuesday from tomorrow (January 10).

Mandy loved seeing everyone “chatting, giggling and getting on” and she hopes that will continue.

The teacher said: “The students are so excited for it to return as they’ve been asking time and time again.

“It’s a club where they don’t have to be quiet and can talk to one another, as well as learning skills and benefiting their wellbeing.

Mandy Rainbow and her daughter Amy, who passed away in 2020 from Coronavirus.

“It provides an opportunity to get away from their school work.”

Mandy also says it gives her time to wind down from the day and relax, which is why she encourages her fellow teachers to join in too.

The crocheted blankets from last year’s sessions were donated to Cats Protection, a charity close to Amy’s heart as she had a “close affinity with cats”.

What is created from tomorrow (January 10) will be donated to Cats Protection once again and Mandy was touched to learn the blankets accompanied the cats to their new homes.

“They’re so pleased we’re doing it again,” said Mandy.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo last year about the loss of her daughter, Mandy said: “Amy was beautiful inside and out, and had so much more to live for.

“We could tell each other anything and knew one another inside out.

“Losing a child is one of the worst things you can go through, and these past two years have been hell.”

Amy taught herself how to crochet and created rainbows, hearts, stars and nurses to donate to Cats Protection during the pandemic to help in the only way she could.

Mandy knows Amy would have been proud to have started the crocheting legacy she has left behind.

Mandy recalled Amy attempting to teach her how to crochet and “never had any luck”. She teaches the knitting at the sessions and the year sixes will teach the crochet this time around – and staff member Miss Eleanor will also be assisting.

One year six student is a talented crocheter and creates fruit characters, which Mandy always admires. She will be among those helping the year fives develop their skills.