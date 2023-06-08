News you can trust since 1931
Knife-crime campaigner Quinton Green has conviction quashed at crown court

He appealed after being convicted of two assaults
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST

A Wellingborough anti-knife crime worker has had a conviction against him thrown out by the crown court.

Quinton Green, 44, who also works under the names Champagne Bubbler and Mr Mílise, has worked on campaigns with Unicef and with police forces to try to divert teens from joining gangs and getting involved with knife crime. He has been a freelance presenter for BBC Radio Northampton and has delivered his MMAP knife crime workshops in schools and universities.

He speaks openly about his own past history of being stabbed to try to show youngsters how they can turn their lives around.

Quinton Green at a public meeting in WellingboroughQuinton Green at a public meeting in Wellingborough
Quinton Green at a public meeting in Wellingborough
But in summer last year he was convicted by Northampton Magistrates’ Court of assaulting his former landlords following a squabble. They said the assault left them with bruising to their faces.

He was ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and to complete a ten-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also told to pay £50 in compensation to each of his victims as well as £620 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Mr Green always maintained his innocence, and in order to clear his name he appealed to Northampton Crown Court against his conviction for assault by beating as well as his sentence. A judge sitting with two magistrates upheld his appeal and quashed the conviction and sentence during a hearing on May 26.

It means Mr Green will be able to continue his much-needed work as a campaigner and activist in the light of a recent uptick in serious knife crime in Northamptonshire.

