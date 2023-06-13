Knife crime: ‘Amnesty bins send a positive message to the people of Northampton’

An important figure in continuing the conversation about tackling knife crime has spoken to this newspaper about the role of amnesty bins and vital education from an early age.

Cheri Curran is the mother of Louis-Ryan Menezes, who died in Kingsthorpe after suffering a single stab wound to the chest on May 25, 2018.

The courageous 47-year-old, who is now part of the Knife Crime Victim Support team, has shared her story and the devastating impacts of street violence following tragedies in the town over the past few months.

Most recently, she addressed the attendees of a knife crime vigil and service to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited the county.

Just last Wednesday (June 7), Northamptonshire Police held a knife amnesty at the Vernon Terrace Community Centre in the town centre.

This two-hour session gave people with knives, and other bladed items that could be used as a weapon, the opportunity to surrender them safely without any repercussions.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo about amnesty bins, Cheri said: “This is definitely a sign of a positive message the police are sending to the public.

“It is the increase of amnesty bins across the county that enables people who are reluctant to go to the police station to hand them in. They can dispose of them at their own discretion and with privacy.”

Cheri believes the more sessions like these that are held and the more amnesty bins that are installed, the more it will “heighten interest and knowledge” and act as a “preventative measure”.

The key to their success is privacy and discreteness, Cheri believes, as no questions will be asked about the circumstances.

“The emphasis is on privacy,” she said. “It should be at their own discretion as it takes away the fear of being asked for names and other information.”

Cheri has always been a strong believer in the importance of education in tackling knife crime, and there are a number of resources available on the Northamptonshire Police website.

Knife Crime Victim Support, which Cheri is now a part of, is fighting for knife crime education to be mandatory in all schools, colleges and universities.

They want the emphasis to be placed on individuals understanding how they can keep themselves safe and where they can go for advice – such as schools, organisations and church groups.

Cheri said: “There are a number of church groups helping young people and families that people could look to get behind.

“It is about letting the public know they are a point of advice and churches are getting behind knife crime awareness.”

Something Cheri reiterated from her speech at last month’s knife crime service and vigil was that children are taught stranger danger and the green cross code, but not the dangers of knife crime.

If they were taught it, Cheri believes they will take it home to their families and start conversations about it.

Knife Crime Victim Support would also like to see education for parents, families and carers, especially the early signs that a young person may be involved in knife crime.

“The only way anyone will know these things is if someone sits down and tells them,” she said. “People need to know where they can turn to if they need it.”

Through sessions that draw on personal messages, illustration and lived experiences, Knife Crime Victim Support hopes to make an impact on young people in school settings through “positive mentoring”.

Cheri said: “It does transform their way of thinking when they are empowered with the knowledge of how to keep themselves safe.

“You can see the empowerment in their faces.”

