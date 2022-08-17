Kingsthorpe youth football club will mark 30 year anniversary with huge park party
‘Party In The Rec’ will feature games, live music, cocktails, bouncy castles and more
A Northampton youth football club is celebrating its 30 year anniversary this week with a huge party and everyone is invited.
The Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club is marking the major milestone with a huge party taking place at the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 20.
Club vice-chairman Lee McRae said: “For a grassroots football club in Northampton to have existed for 30 years is a big milestone and worthy of a real celebration.“The club has made huge strides over the years, and is proud to be one of the largest in the county – with the women and girls section seeing huge growth recently. We expect this to expand further following the success of the Lionesses in the Euros.”
The club committee, along with volunteers and businesses, have helped to renovate the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground Pavilion and now have a facility in the heart of Kingsthorpe that they are “really proud of”, according to the vice-chairman.
Most Popular
-
1
Seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire
-
2
Northampton drink-driver in court for wrecking ‘stolen’ £15k Audi and causing £5k damage to fences
-
3
Red Arrows flying over Northampton this week - here's where and when you can get a look
-
4
Floods hit Northampton as heatwave ends with nearly inch of rain falling
-
5
Two taken to hospital after 4am flat blaze at converted Northampton Boot ’n Shoe Quarter factory
Mr McRae continued: “All of our teams can now call ‘the Rec’ home, with all home matches taking place here.”
The ‘Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec’ event will feature live music, a bar with cocktails, dancing, food stalls, ponies, bouncy castles, face painting, hair braiding and a variety of games.
The party will commence at 2pm and continue until 8pm and, although the event is free for the public to attend, suggested donations are £3 per adult and £1 per child.
All proceeds raised at the event will go towards the Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club development fund.
In anticipation of the upcoming celebration, Mr McRae said: “We wanted to organise an event that the whole of the community would enjoy and want to come to. We have some brilliant local bands, great food and lots of fun and games for everyone who comes along.
“I would invite anyone who is free on Saturday to come along and join in the celebration.”
For more information about the Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingsthorpeJetsYFC.