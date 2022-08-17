Kingsthorpe youth football club will mark 30 year anniversary with huge park party

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club group photo.

A Northampton youth football club is celebrating its 30 year anniversary this week with a huge party and everyone is invited.

The Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club is marking the major milestone with a huge party taking place at the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 20.

Club vice-chairman Lee McRae said: “For a grassroots football club in Northampton to have existed for 30 years is a big milestone and worthy of a real celebration.“The club has made huge strides over the years, and is proud to be one of the largest in the county – with the women and girls section seeing huge growth recently. We expect this to expand further following the success of the Lionesses in the Euros.”

The club committee, along with volunteers and businesses, have helped to renovate the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground Pavilion and now have a facility in the heart of Kingsthorpe that they are “really proud of”, according to the vice-chairman.

Mr McRae continued: “All of our teams can now call ‘the Rec’ home, with all home matches taking place here.”

The ‘Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec’ event will feature live music, a bar with cocktails, dancing, food stalls, ponies, bouncy castles, face painting, hair braiding and a variety of games.

The party will commence at 2pm and continue until 8pm and, although the event is free for the public to attend, suggested donations are £3 per adult and £1 per child.

All proceeds raised at the event will go towards the Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club development fund.

In anticipation of the upcoming celebration, Mr McRae said: “We wanted to organise an event that the whole of the community would enjoy and want to come to. We have some brilliant local bands, great food and lots of fun and games for everyone who comes along.

“I would invite anyone who is free on Saturday to come along and join in the celebration.”