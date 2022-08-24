Kingsthorpe Youth Football Club celebrates 30 years with huge park party IN PICTURES

One of Northamptonshire’s largest youth football clubs hosted the ultimate celebration to mark its 30-year anniversary over the weekend.

The Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground saw swarms of families gather to celebrate 30 years of the Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club on Saturday, August 20.

There was live music, a bar, food stalls, ponies, face painting bouncy castles, hair braiding, games and even the opportunity to take a photograph with the Premier League Trophy.

Club vice-chairman Lee McRae told Chronicle & Echo: “For a grassroots football club in Northampton to have existed for 30 years is a big milestone and worthy of a real celebration.

“The club has made huge strides over the years, and is proud to be one of the largest in the county – with the women and girls section seeing huge growth recently. We expect this to expand further following the success of the Lionesses in the Euros.”

The club committee, along with volunteers and businesses, have helped to renovate the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground Pavilion and now have a facility in the heart of Kingsthorpe that they are “really proud of”, according to the vice-chairman.

Mr McRae continued: “All of our teams can now call ‘the Rec’ home, with all home matches taking place here.”

All proceeds raised at the event will go towards the Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club development fund.

For more information about the Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingsthorpeJetsYFC.

Here are 12 pictures from the Kingsthorpe Party in the Rec on Saturday, August 20:

1. Kingsthorpe Party in the Rec The huge park party at the Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 20 marked 30 years of the Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

