‘Kings Heath has been forgotten,’ says Neighbourhood Watch volunteer passionate about inclusivity and safety

The new Neighbourhood Watch volunteer in Kings Heath, who is passionate about creating an inclusive, safe and friendly community, says the area has been “forgotten”.

Tracey Willson is determined to improve the area and its community connections, and she began in this new role around four months ago.

She explained that there had never been a Neighbourhood Watch coordinator in Kings Heath before, and many people were fed up at the lack of community spirit.

“People need this change and they’ve been waiting a long time for this to happen,” Tracey told the Chronicle & Echo. “I’m excited about what’s to come.

“Neighbourhood Watch is about bringing everyone together and the community is a driving force to create a safer, stronger and more connected area. I’m grateful for everyone’s backing.

“My vision is that Kings Heath will be a safe and inclusive community, where people feel proud to live and no one feels forgotten.”

Tracey was asked why she believed she was a good fit for the coordinator role, and if she had done anything like this in her community before.

She explained she is disabled and in a wheelchair, and she used to help people as a nurse before she was disabled.

“I helped people all my life and to not be able to help people really got to me,” said Tracey. “I can do this when my body allows. It brings the community together, puts them in touch with the right people, and I listen to them and make them feel they are being heard.

“We are all connected by the same end goal. We all want to feel included. Kings Heath has been forgotten and overlooked for far too long. The residents are ready for a change.

“It’s not just about crime prevention, it’s about creating a safer, friendly and more connected community and being proud of where we live.”

The community has expressed they want more events for children, to lower crime levels, work alongside the emergency services, and to ultimately feel safer.

Another issue that is being tackled as a community is littering and fly tipping, and Tracey’s first group litter pick took place on Sunday September 21.

The hope was to get everyone together and that picking litter would discourage people from dropping it in the first place. Tracey hoped there would be around 30 people in attendance and members of the Northants Litter Wombles were also there to lend a helping hand.

Kings Heath football teams have also been launched, which are open to everyone from the age of three. Tracey is working closely with Northamptonshire Sport, who are helping to find coaches and even offer training opportunities to residents.

To keep the teams affordable and accessible to everyone, Tracey is looking for sponsors to help with the cost of kits and equipment. This will ensure football in Kings Heath can be for everyone regardless of background or circumstance.

“It isn’t just about me,” said Tracey. “It’s about the whole community. We want community events, celebrations and a local community cafe where neighbours can meet, connect and support one another. This will be something to look forward to across generations.”