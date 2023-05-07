King Charles Coronation: Street parties across Northampton in pictures

The Chronicle & Echo visited lots of street parties today - do you spot yourself or any neighbours in these photos?

It is day two of His Majesty The King’s coronation bank holiday weekend and more roads across Northampton have closed so that residents can celebrate in style with a good old fashioned street party.

Unlike yesterday, the weather was thankfully kinder to us today so myself and the Chron’s photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, have been able to get plenty of snaps of people celebrating in the sunshine.

Tina Eason, who organised the street party in Barnard Close, told the Chronicle & Echo: “I was just so happy to bring the community together because, although we are a cul-de-sac, we don’t actually see each other, especially in the winter. You only see people go past in cars so it was just so lovely to bring everyone together.

“Some people invited their families as well so it was just community spirit really - that’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?”

Ash Rahman, aged 35, also of Barnard Close, said: “It’s just a nice opportunity for everyone to get together and celebrate the King's coronation. It’s very important to celebrate the monarchy.”

I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who fed me cake and let me pet their dogs. A special shoutout to Greenfield Avenue, who invited me to be a ‘celebrity judge’ in their bake-off contest! That street has a lot of Mary Berrys in the making.

Have you been celebrating the coronation of King Charles? Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Take a look at these photographs taken at Northampton street parties on Sunday, May 7 - if you do not find yourself in this gallery, not to worry, we will be posting many more!

1 . Barnard Close Barnard Close, in Duston, knows how to throw a party! Their celebrations on Sunday, May 7 not only marked the coronation of King Charles but their raffle also raised money for Breast Cancer Now. Photo: Megan Hillery Photo Sales

2 . Barnard Close Jackie and John Flanders, celebrated the King's coronation at the Barnard Close street party with their fantastic crown centerpiece! Photo: Megan Hillery Photo Sales

3 . Barnard Close Roy Neil, 94, of Barnard Close - pictured at the bottom of this photo has lived to see not one, not two but three coronations! That is, the coronation of King George VI in 1937, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and, of course, King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. Photo: Megan Hillery Photo Sales

4 . Barnard Close Linda and Philip Odell celebrate in style at the Barnard Close street party in Northampton on Sunday, May 7 2023. Photo: Megan Hillery Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6