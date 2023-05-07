King Charles Coronation: Street parties across Northampton in pictures
The Chronicle & Echo visited lots of street parties today - do you spot yourself or any neighbours in these photos?
It is day two of His Majesty The King’s coronation bank holiday weekend and more roads across Northampton have closed so that residents can celebrate in style with a good old fashioned street party.
Unlike yesterday, the weather was thankfully kinder to us today so myself and the Chron’s photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, have been able to get plenty of snaps of people celebrating in the sunshine.
Tina Eason, who organised the street party in Barnard Close, told the Chronicle & Echo: “I was just so happy to bring the community together because, although we are a cul-de-sac, we don’t actually see each other, especially in the winter. You only see people go past in cars so it was just so lovely to bring everyone together.
“Some people invited their families as well so it was just community spirit really - that’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?”
Ash Rahman, aged 35, also of Barnard Close, said: “It’s just a nice opportunity for everyone to get together and celebrate the King's coronation. It’s very important to celebrate the monarchy.”
I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who fed me cake and let me pet their dogs. A special shoutout to Greenfield Avenue, who invited me to be a ‘celebrity judge’ in their bake-off contest! That street has a lot of Mary Berrys in the making.
Have you been celebrating the coronation of King Charles? Send in your pictures to [email protected]
Take a look at these photographs taken at Northampton street parties on Sunday, May 7 - if you do not find yourself in this gallery, not to worry, we will be posting many more!