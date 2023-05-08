News you can trust since 1931
The Birchfield Road street party to mark the King’s Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.The Birchfield Road street party to mark the King’s Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
The Birchfield Road street party to mark the King’s Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

King Charles Coronation: 15 pictures of streets across Northampton celebrating in the sun

The Chronicle & Echo shares more pictures of you celebrating this historic event with your neighbours in the sunshine

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 8th May 2023, 19:19 BST

Throughout the early May bank holiday weekend (May 6-8), streets across Northampton have been coming together to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, who was crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

Whilst many residents came together to celebrate this historic event, some streets took this rare opportunity simply to get together with their neighbours and enjoy some barbecue food to music in the sunshine.

Myself and our Chron photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, have been visiting street parties throughout the weekend - thank you to everyone who fed us and posed for pictures!

Have you been celebrating the coronation of King Charles? Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Take a look at these photographs of street parties in Birchfield Road, Holly Road and Lichfield Drive in Northampton - we will be posting more photos in the coming days:

The Holly Road street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

1. Holly Road

The Holly Road street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The Holly Road street party to mark the King’s Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

2. Holly Road

The Holly Road street party to mark the King’s Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The Holly Road street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

3. Holly Road

The Holly Road street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The Birchfield Road street party to mark the King’s Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

4. Birchfield Road

The Birchfield Road street party to mark the King’s Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

