Kindness is kicking in South Northants as many heartwarming acts seen over the festive period

The communities of Towcester, Daventry and Brackley areas have all been reporting of some amazing stories recently, which are helping to boost the spirits of many.

Christmas Eve saw a number of anonymous presents being delivered to doorsteps in Towcester from Father Christmas, with just a tag saying: “Times are a little tough this year so we hope this brings some extra cheer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greens Norton reported of a present found on a walk with a tag saying: “An act of kindness from us to you, Merry Christmas.”

One of the Worry Worms found in Daventry

There have also been a number of random generous acts of kindness called out from the communities which have all been welcomed.

Stories such as Towcester’s Celia Stanworth’s appreciation have been enjoyed by many. Celia’s baby had been delivered eight weeks early and she had very little organised so sent her mum to Waitrose for essentials. The store had gifted her a bubble wand and a soft bunny, which Celia’s baby now has in the cot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi in Towcester seems to be the place to find a good Samaritan. There have been a number of occasions where a shopper’s bill has been paid for in the store. One Facebook user said: “I have just been blown away by the kindness shown to me by a young man in Aldi,” after her shopping had been paid for after she had let him in front of her.”

Another comment from Facebook about the warm hearts in Aldi was: “I watched an elderly lady being saved on a long walk home to get her forgotten purse, by a young gent in the queue who paid for her shopping. It was lovely to see such an act of kindness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the anonymous gifts from Santa.

Jill Harrison from Roade reported of the two good Samaritans who drove all the way to her house to pick up a tow rope to get her husband and his vehicle home after his car broke down and was blocking the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towcester’s Watling Street Village restaurant saw a kind gesture of food bill being paid for by a stranger after a mum and son were out for dinner. This may have been a more romantic act for the Christmas period, but still a heart warming thought.

The Post Office in Towcester also saw some generosity where a Facebook community member reported of a man seen paying for a bill after another customer’s card payment failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daventry is also experiencing its own share of love. Worry Worms have been out in force after an anonymous knitter has been leaving them in random places.

A soft bunny gift for an unexpected early arrival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Freeman from Daventry said: “I couldn’t believe how lovely this was. My son had picked a clear bag up from the bench outside Aldi and inside there was a green knitted worm with a note. It said ‘I’m your little worry worm, keep me near, squeeze me tight, tell me all your worries and everything will be alright.’”

As the New Year begins and national news may not be the most cheerful, stories such as these on our doorsteps should be celebrated. It isn’t all bad here.

Advertisement Hide Ad