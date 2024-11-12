‘Kind, caring and chatty’ Northampton postmaster reaches impressive 50-year milestone
Tarsem Rela began working for the General Post Office as a telephone operator a decade before he took up the role of postmaster – meaning he has spent six decades working in the Post Office industry.
Following this, he decided to take on his own business at Dulwich Post Office before he and his wife Kusam moved to Northampton in 1984.
Though it was an area they did not know, the pair took on Kingsley Park Post Office and say they have no regrets about moving to the area.
During the pandemic, Tarsem had to shield but his son Ravinder Rela and manager Harpreet Singh Mynhas held the fort for him.
The duo kept the post office, located in Kingsley Park Terrace, open and maintained vital services for the community during this uncertain time.
Unfortunately, Tarsem can no longer serve at his branch and he really misses his customers. The postmaster will often pop in just to chat to the community members he has got to know so well over the past 40 years.
Tarsem said: “I have really enjoyed working at Kingsley Park Post Office. I have lovely customers and miss seeing them all the time.”
With his semi-retirement in full swing, Tarsem now has more time to care for his wife – as well as taking the opportunity to relax and garden.
Post Office area manager Karen McIlroy wanted to thank Tarsem for his service and said: “50 years as a postmaster is impressive. Tarsem is very kind, caring and chatty, so I can see why he’s always been popular with his customers.”
Karen also praised Tarsem for his knowledge of Post Office services, which he has continued to build over the past six decades.
