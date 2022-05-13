A Northampton charity is appealing for runners to take part in a half marathon on its behalf as fundraising is needed “more than ever”.

KidsAid, based in St James, provides a range of arts-based therapies as well as family therapy, counselling and more to children and young people who have suffered trauma or have mental health issues.

According to the charity, Northamptonshire referrals to young people’s mental health services has increased by 200 percent since the start of the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KidsAid is appealing for runners to take part in the Northampton half marathon on its behalf.

As an organisation, KidsAid gets some funding from local authorities and schools, but in some cases it has to pay the full cost of therapy itself, which means fundraising is vital.

With the increase in demand, the charity is now appealing for individuals and corporate teams to participate in the Northampton half marathon on Sunday September 25 on its behalf.

Rebecca Caswell-Fox charity director said: “KidsAid was formed in 2007 in response to the lack of local provision available to support traumatised children and young people suffering from poor mental health.

“In the years since its inception, KidsAid has continued to respond to the increasing need for child-led therapeutic support, particularly since the pandemic, which has driven an unprecedented surge in demand for mental health services for children and young people.

“We are in need of your support more than ever before.”

The charity says it will refund the race entry fee for those who raise over £100 or more.