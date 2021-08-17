Kettering woman hospitalised as dog set on her in street assault

A Kettering woman had to have surgery after a dog was used to bite her in a serious assault on the Grange estate in Kettering.

The woman, in her 40s, was involved in an argument with a dog owner in the Judith Road area in the evening of Wednesday, August 11.

Her arm was seriously injured after the dog 'deliberately' bit her, as a result of the argument between 6pm and 6.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously assaulted in the Judith Road area of Kettering.

"As a result of the incident the woman sustained a serious injury to her arm, which required surgery.

"A 52-year-old woman from Kettering has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

"It is believed the area was busy at the time of the incident and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has yet to come forward to do so as a matter of urgency. They would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured the assault on CCTV or dash cam footage.

The incident took place in the Judith Road area of Kettering