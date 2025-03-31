Kettering village house fire victims named after blaze tragedy in Rushton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fire happened at a property off Station Road, Rushton, near Kettering, at around 10.30pm on Friday, March 28.
An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, with detectives working closely with partners including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The trio have been named pending formal identification. A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “They are Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton.
“Although formal identification has yet to take place, Northamptonshire Police is naming the three people with the agreement of the Coroner’s Office, and with the support of their families.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.